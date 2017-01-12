Who We Are

Digg delivers the most interesting and talked about stories on the Internet right now. Re-launched in 2019, Digg provides the most relevant and compelling content to millions of users a month. Using proprietary data sources and a crack editorial team, we cut through the clutter of the internet and make sense of the noise so you don’t have to. Digg has everything you'll see later, now.

Job Summary

Digg is looking for a strategic, creative and data-driven social media and newsletters editor to own and grow our brand’s content distribution strategy. This role will be equal parts strategy and execution. You’ll help drive the direction of our newsletters and the voice of our social accounts while also developing the processes to support them and maintaining them from day to day. This is a creative, builder role. If you’re scrappy and are excited about personally managing projects from the ground up, we’d like to speak with you.

Job Responsibilities

Write and edit engaging copy for Facebook and Twitter

Curate, edit and deploy Digg’s daily morning and afternoon newsletters

Collaborate with the editorial team to keep abreast of editorial direction and ensure social media and newsletter alignment

Identify opportunities to improve and expand the reach of Digg’s social presence and newsletters

Refine and maintain a consistent tone for each social media and newsletter platform

Track and report user activity and engagement

Monitor and report feedback from Digg’s followers on social media

Other responsibilities as assigned

Candidate Requirements