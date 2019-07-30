We're looking for an Associate Curation Editor to help run the front page of Digg, a news aggregator that curates the most interesting news and stories on the internet every day.



As part of a small team, you’ll have a major hand in shaping the daily Digg experience for our users. The ideal candidate will be an Internet-obsessed news junky and a strong writer, with previous experience working in a newsroom environment.

Responsibilities

Rapidly identify high quality stories and videos from around the internet to feature on the Digg front page

Write smart, funny and original headlines, descriptions and kickers for stories and videos

Play a key role in shaping the story selection and placement on the Digg front page on a daily basis

Identifying internet trends and report and write stories explaining them to the Digg audience

Assist in Digg’s coverage of major breaking news events

Help assemble Digg’s daily morning email newsletter

Requirements

1-3 years editorial experience

Ability to work in fast-paced and flexible small-team environment

Impeccable news judgement and ability to respond quickly to breaking news

A voracious appetite for news and culture (ie. you’re never off Twitter)

An understanding of which stories will appeal to Digg users — and which stories are clickbait

Strong written communication skills (as a remote team, we rely almost exclusively on Slack)

Comfortable creating and posting content on social channels (Facebook, Twitter)

Flexibility to work some early morning and some late hours

We are a remote team (although we're mostly based in New York City) and remote applicants are encouraged. This is a full-time, salaried position with full benefits, including health insurance and PTO.

No need to send us a full cover letter — just send us a quick blurb about who you are and why you think you’d be a good fit, and we’ll take it from there.