We're looking for an Associate Curation Editor to help run the front page of Digg, a news aggregator that curates the most interesting news and stories on the internet every day.
As part of a small team, you’ll have a major hand in shaping the daily Digg experience for our users. The ideal candidate will be an Internet-obsessed news junky and a strong writer, with previous experience working in a newsroom environment.
Responsibilities
- Rapidly identify high quality stories and videos from around the internet to feature on the Digg front page
- Write smart, funny and original headlines, descriptions and kickers for stories and videos
- Play a key role in shaping the story selection and placement on the Digg front page on a daily basis
- Identifying internet trends and report and write stories explaining them to the Digg audience
- Assist in Digg’s coverage of major breaking news events
- Help assemble Digg’s daily morning email newsletter
Requirements
- 1-3 years editorial experience
- Ability to work in fast-paced and flexible small-team environment
- Impeccable news judgement and ability to respond quickly to breaking news
- A voracious appetite for news and culture (ie. you’re never off Twitter)
- An understanding of which stories will appeal to Digg users — and which stories are clickbait
- Strong written communication skills (as a remote team, we rely almost exclusively on Slack)
- Comfortable creating and posting content on social channels (Facebook, Twitter)
- Flexibility to work some early morning and some late hours
We are a remote team (although we're mostly based in New York City) and remote applicants are encouraged. This is a full-time, salaried position with full benefits, including health insurance and PTO.
No need to send us a full cover letter — just send us a quick blurb about who you are and why you think you’d be a good fit, and we’ll take it from there.