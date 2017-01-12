Who We Are

Digg delivers the most interesting and talked about stories on the Internet right now. Re-launched in 2019, Digg provides the most relevant and compelling content to millions of users a month. Using proprietary data sources and a crack editorial team, we cut through the clutter of the internet and make sense of the noise so you don’t have to. Digg has everything you'll see later, now.

Job Summary

We’re looking for an editor to help fill in our round-the-clock coverage, curating and creating the best stories on the internet and keeping the Digg homepage fresh. The ideal candidate will be a news junkie and a voracious reader who’s internet-obsessed and always looking to find cool stories to share with others. You should be comfortable finding and curating a wide variety of content, from a budding viral video to a just-published longform piece from a small publication. A sense of humor, creativity and understanding of the Digg voice are a must — and an affection for puns doesn't hurt.

This is a fully remote job with differing hours on weekends and weekdays: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday, and 2 PM to 10 PM on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Job Responsibilities

Surface new, breaking and/or high quality stories and videos to feature on the front page

Write smart, funny and original headlines, descriptions and kickers for stories and videos

Play a key role in shaping the story selection and placement on the Digg front page

Manage social media accounts on nights and weekends

Write 2-3 news story summaries per day

Assist in Digg's coverage of major breaking news events

Other responsibilities as assigned

Candidate Requirements